Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. 519,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,870. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 37.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 24.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

