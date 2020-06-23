Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $273.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Biogen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.19. 1,760,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.09 and its 200-day moving average is $303.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,722,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

