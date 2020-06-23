Biotest (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1.8%

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €21.40 ($24.04) and last traded at €21.60 ($24.27), approximately 4,925 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.00 ($24.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.37 million and a P/E ratio of -62.97.

About Biotest (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

