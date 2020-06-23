BitBay (BAY) Reaches Market Cap of $211.04 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BitBay has a market capitalization of $211.04 million and $3,275.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBay has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004745 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBay’s official message board is bitbay.market/blog . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.