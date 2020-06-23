Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.05399239 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

