Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $177.33 or 0.01844264 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitkub, Hotbit and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00169942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00110778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,441,108 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bibox, WazirX, CoinZest, Coinbit, Bitrue, FCoin, SouthXchange, Binance, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Korbit, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Coinsquare, Huobi, CoinBene, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Indodax, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, MBAex, Cobinhood, YoBit, Kucoin, Poloniex, IDAX, Bitkub, Upbit, BigONE, Koinex, Bitbns, Hotbit, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

