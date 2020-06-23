Blockpass Market Cap Achieves $149,430.62 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $149,430.62 and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01841288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00111244 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

