Blur (BLUR) Price Up 88.3% Over Last Week

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 120.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $243,795.03 and $8,522.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 88.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 5,906,662 coins and its circulating supply is 5,546,662 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.