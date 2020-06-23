BOOM Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $33,320.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,159,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,128,994 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM's official Twitter account

The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

