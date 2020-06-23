BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Reaches $0.0743 on Major Exchanges

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 10% against the dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOSAGORA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

