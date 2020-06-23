Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 15,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 16,162 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $26,344.06.

On Monday, June 15th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $86,092.35.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $162,637.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 625,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 204,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

