British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 456.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 456.75 ($5.81).

A number of research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 426 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 385 ($4.90) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £397.86 ($506.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,118.68 ($19,242.31).

Shares of British Land stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 408.80 ($5.20). The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 309.40 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.27). The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.05.

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.41) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that British Land will post 3545.9999355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

