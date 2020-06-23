Brokerages Anticipate IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $8.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.32. 1,845,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average of $230.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

