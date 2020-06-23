Brokerages Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to Post $1.57 EPS

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $134.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 163 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,281. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.75. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,831,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

