Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 349,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of 250.08, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of -0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 287.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.