Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.85 Million

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post sales of $314.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $323.00 million. SunPower reported sales of $481.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,573,748 shares of company stock worth $14,119,942. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $8,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $10,564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,130. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

