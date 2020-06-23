Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. 91,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 666,729 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 183,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.