Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.30). Zumiez posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

ZUMZ traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $680.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

