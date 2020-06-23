Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 81,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $21.50. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.78. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

