Brokerages Set 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $160.58

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.58.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.
In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
3M stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.96.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
