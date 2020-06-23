Brokerages Set 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Target Price at $160.58

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 32,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 205.6% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 34,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

