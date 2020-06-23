Brokerages Set $99.00 Price Target for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $99.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 214 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

MGRC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. 79,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,100. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.