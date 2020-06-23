Brokerages Set ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $37.20

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after buying an additional 801,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 582,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.