Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 149.77

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 150.23 ($1.91).

BARC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 115.30 ($1.47). The stock had a trading volume of 48,826,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.17.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

