Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) PT at $15.88

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

