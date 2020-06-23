Brokerages Set BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target at GBX 171.55

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.55 ($2.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on BT.A. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 182 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £24,753.96 ($31,505.61). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,834,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,017,400 ($2,567,646.68). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,970,079 shares of company stock valued at $217,704,490.

LON BT.A traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 120.35 ($1.53). 25,163,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 98.39 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.25 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.21.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

