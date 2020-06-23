Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT at $8.75

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
