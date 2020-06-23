Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT at $8.75

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,701. The firm has a market cap of $472.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.