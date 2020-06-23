Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $323.00

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.00.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $300.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,857. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $261.67 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

