Brokerages Set Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) PT at $9.50

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.10. 810,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

