Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) PT at $83.83

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

DIN stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 651,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,405. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $682.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

