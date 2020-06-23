Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) PT at $83.83

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.
DIN stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 651,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,405. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $682.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
