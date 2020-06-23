Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $70.80

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,475. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,747,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 72,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

