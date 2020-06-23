Brokerages Set Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $29.90

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,203. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Flowserve by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Flowserve by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

