Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €80.61

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.61 ($90.57).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €1.76 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €82.00 ($92.13). The stock had a trading volume of 507,576 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.57.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

