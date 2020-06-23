Brokerages Set IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Target Price at $6.17

Shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

ISEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,497,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 938,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.16. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

