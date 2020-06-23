Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$38.00

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.72. 525,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,789. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.33. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.