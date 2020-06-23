Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MasTec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 1,382,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

