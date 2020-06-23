Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $17.69

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,247,387. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.