Brokerages Set Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,955. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $569.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

