Brokerages Set Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $44.75

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,665,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,410. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

