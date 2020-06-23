Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,408. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

SBH traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

