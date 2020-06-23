Brokerages Set SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $11.20

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 4,794,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,681. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,023,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 1,612,762 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,256,000 after buying an additional 1,415,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

