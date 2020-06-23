Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $234.59

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.90. 242,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

