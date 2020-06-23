Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $27.42

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. 1,572,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

