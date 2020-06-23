Brokerages Set Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $45.43

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.70. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

