Brokerages Set Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Target Price at $5.27

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 408,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 2,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 335,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 231,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,703. The stock has a market cap of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $3.08. The firm had revenue of $339.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.08 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yirendai will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.