Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEP. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 286,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

