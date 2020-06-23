Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 294,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,149,362 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 864,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 703.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 764,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 668,869 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 157.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,069,000 after buying an additional 494,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.