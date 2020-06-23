Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.45. 553,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,286. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brooks Automation by 211.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334,922 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 338.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower House Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

