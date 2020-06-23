Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading Up 16.5%

Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s stock price was up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 101,836 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

