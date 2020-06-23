BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

