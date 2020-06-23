BZEdge (BZE) Reaches Market Cap of $390,312.76

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $390,312.76 and $3,541.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01845680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00110595 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BZEdge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

